ARTICLE
21 May 2024

All Things ERISA...And More. Episode 2 (Podcast)

CL
Carter Ledyard & Milburn

Contributor

Carter Ledyard & Milburn logo
Carter Ledyard & Milburn is a New York-based law firm with a strong focus on litigation, corporate transactions, real estate, and trusts and estates. We have a ratio of partners to associates of about one to one, and provide personal, partner-level attention to all clients and matters, large and small. This forms part of our Partners for Your Business® commitment, together with the focus we place on providing counseling to help advance the business interests of our clients.
Explore
Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP's Tax podcast, hosted by Tax Department Chair Melinda Fellner, brings listeners head-to-head tax discussions with some of the brightest minds in the industry.
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Melinda Fellner
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP's Tax podcast, hosted by Tax Department Chair Melinda Fellner, brings listeners head-to-head tax discussions with some of the brightest minds in the industry.

Season 2: Tax Tête-à-tête

Welcome to season 2 of tax tête-à-tête!

Talking Tax and ERISA! Charles Bruder, Co-Chair of Norris McLaughlin's Executive Compensation & Employee Benefits Group, joins our host, Melinda Fellner, partner and Chair of Carter Ledyard's Tax Department, to discuss a series of questions and issues affecting today's companies under the tax code and executive compensation, ERISA and other considerations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Melinda Fellner
Melinda Fellner
ARTICLE
21 May 2024

All Things ERISA...And More. Episode 2 (Podcast)

United States Employment and HR

Contributor

Carter Ledyard & Milburn logo
Carter Ledyard & Milburn is a New York-based law firm with a strong focus on litigation, corporate transactions, real estate, and trusts and estates. We have a ratio of partners to associates of about one to one, and provide personal, partner-level attention to all clients and matters, large and small. This forms part of our Partners for Your Business® commitment, together with the focus we place on providing counseling to help advance the business interests of our clients.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More