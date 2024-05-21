ARTICLE
21 May 2024

Health & Welfare Plan Contribution And Benefit Limits Announced For 2025

WS
Winston & Strawn LLP

Contributor

Winston & Strawn LLP logo
Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.
Explore
The IRS recently released Rev. Proc. 2024-25, which provides the inflation-adjusted limits related to health savings accounts, high deductible health plans, and excepted benefit health reimbursement ...
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Amy M. Gordon
Photo of Susan M. Nash
Photo of Grace Vorbrich
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The IRS recently released Rev. Proc. 2024-25, which provides the inflation-adjusted limits related to health savings accounts (HSAs), high deductible health plans (HDHPs), and excepted benefit health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) for the 2025 calendar year. The chart below compares the 2025 and 2024 limits.

TYPE OF LIMIT

2025

2024

HSA Annual Contribution Limit

$4,300 (self only)
$8,550 (family)

$4,150 (self only)
$8,300 (family)

HSA Catch-Up

No change

$1,000

HDHP Minimum Annual Deductible

$1,650 (self only)
$3,300 (family)

$1,600 (self only)
$3,200 (family)

HDHP Annual Out-of-Pocket Max

$8,300 (self only)
$16,600 (family)

$8,050 (self only)
$16,100 (family)

Excepted Benefit HRA Annual Contribution Limit

$2,150

$2,100

WINSTON TAKEAWAY

As an accommodation to plan sponsors, the Internal Revenue Service has provided these dollar limits well in advance of the 2025 open enrollment process. Plan sponsors should ensure the increased dollar limits are appropriately communicated to employees and participants. Payroll procedures should also be updated for 2025 to reflect these revised limits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Amy M. Gordon
Amy M. Gordon
Photo of Susan M. Nash
Susan M. Nash
Photo of Grace Vorbrich
Grace Vorbrich
ARTICLE
21 May 2024

Health & Welfare Plan Contribution And Benefit Limits Announced For 2025

United States Employment and HR

Contributor

Winston & Strawn LLP logo
Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More