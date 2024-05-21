ARTICLE
21 May 2024

LaborSpeak: Quick Update On Pay Transparency Requirements (Video)

In this installment of LaborSpeak, we discuss a new state law affecting pay transparency and how it fits into the growing list of jurisdictions with similar requirements.
United States Employment and HR
In this installment of LaborSpeak, we discuss a new state law affecting pay transparency and how it fits into the growing list of jurisdictions with similar requirements.

For more information on pay transparency legislation, please click here, here and here.

