20 May 2024

Marc Fosse And Richard Loebl Write On Rules Applying To Equity Awards And Reductions In Force In Employee Benefit News

Seyfarth's Marc Fosse and Richard Loebl co-authored an article, "When it comes to equity awards and reductions in force, there are few fixed rules," in Employee Benefit News on May 14.
Seyfarth's Marc Fosse and Richard Loebl co-authored an article, "When it comes to equity awards and reductions in force, there are few fixed rules," in Employee Benefit News on May 14. The Seyfarth attorneys discussed the rules that apply to the treatment of equity awards in the context of a reduction in force.

"Employers who have granted equity awards to their employees, and who are contemplating a reduction in force, should consult with both their labor and employment counsel (who typically advise on a reduction in force) and their benefits counsel (who can advise on the implications for equity awards)."

You can read the full article here.

