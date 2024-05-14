ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Webinar Recap! Deciphering The FTC's Non-Compete Ban: Navigating The New Regulatory Terrain And Adequately Protecting Employers' Interests

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Contributor
Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore
We invite you to watch our webinar, "Deciphering the FTC's Non-Compete Ban: Navigating the New Regulatory Terrain and Adequately Protecting Employers' Interests."
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Robert B. Milligan
Photo of Michael Wexler
Photo of Katherine Perrelli
Photo of Suzanne L. Saxman
Photo of J. Marc Fosse
Photo of Cary Reid Burke
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We invite you to watch our webinar, "Deciphering the FTC's Non-Compete Ban: Navigating the New Regulatory Terrain and Adequately Protecting Employers' Interests." Our multi-disciplinary team, comprised of Michael Wexler, Robert Milligan, Kate Perrelli, Suzie Saxman, Marc Fosse, and Cary Burke, dissected the ramifications of the new FTC rule banning most non-competes with workers and provided invaluable insights into how it impacts a variety of aspects of many businesses.

Here are the key takeaways from the webinar:

  • Labor: The FTC rule is just the latest salvo in President Biden's "whole of government" approach relating to restrictive covenants. For over a year, the NLRB's general counsel has taken the position that restrictive covenants agreements as applied to non-supervisory employees are unlawful. With both the NLRB and FTC cracking down on non-competes, employers may wish to take this opportunity to revisit their practices with respect to restrictive covenants.
  • Trade Secrets: As the FTC Rule is the subject of pending legal challenges, it is a good time to review your restrictive covenant agreements, including non-competes, to make sure they comply with state laws. If the Rule becomes effective, other restrictive covenants will become even more important to protect business assets. If the Rule does not become effective, you have the benefit of having audited your agreements for state compliance.
  • M&A: While buyers in an M&A transaction will generally be able to benefit from non-competes given by sellers, with the FTC Rule, it will be more difficult to obtain enforceable non-competes from worker/sellers who hold small shares of the target and are not involved in negotiating the terms of the sale. M&A buyers will need to develop alternatives to a "one size fits all" approach to non-competes.
  • Employee Benefits: This is a good time to analyze the potential scope of employees who would have non-grandfathered agreements. For example, analyze now which employees in a nonqualified deferred compensation plan with a post termination noncompete and who are part of a top hat group would also be treated as senior executives.
  • Compliance: September 4, 2024 is the current scheduled effective date of the FTC Rule. Prudent employers should carefully follow whether the Rule is vacated and the FTC is enjoined from enforcing the Rule. At a minimum, employers should be prepared to send the required notices if there is no injunction prior to the effective date. Employers should compile a list of impacted current and former employees, with relevant contact information and determine whether any of the impacted employees qualify for the "senior executive" and evaluate whether there are "senior executives" who should sign non-competes prior to the rule's effective date. Model notice language is included in the FTC Rule and can be delivered by email or text message, or by delivering a paper notice by hand or mail. The notices must be sent before the effective date of the rule. But for right now employers should carefully monitor the federal action brought in the Northern District of Texas seeking to vacate the Rule and enjoin the FTC from enforcing it.

To view the webinar recording, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Robert B. Milligan
Robert B. Milligan
Photo of Michael Wexler
Michael Wexler
Photo of Katherine Perrelli
Katherine Perrelli
Photo of Suzanne L. Saxman
Suzanne L. Saxman
Photo of J. Marc Fosse
J. Marc Fosse
Photo of Cary Reid Burke
Cary Reid Burke
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Webinar Recap! Deciphering The FTC's Non-Compete Ban: Navigating The New Regulatory Terrain And Adequately Protecting Employers' Interests

United States Employment and HR
Contributor
Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More