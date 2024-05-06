self

In this episode of the Point Two podcast, Seyfarth Partners Christopher Crosman and Michael Afar discuss top developments in PAGA cases, increases in filings in PAGA only actions, and the upcoming ballot initiative to repeal PAGA as a whole.

Christopher and Michael are both Editors in Chief for Litigating California Wage & Hour Class and PAGA Actions eBook. The 23rd edition of this publication is now available to read here. Furthermore, you can view the webinar recording that reviews the top legal developments and wage and hour trends in the Golden State, from an employer-side perspective. In addition to our eBook, check out the PAGA Paraphrased series where Seyfarth's Wage Hour Litigation practice group analyze recent PAGA claims.

