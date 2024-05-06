On April 23, 2024, the Federal Trade Commission (the "FTC") issued the Non-Compete Clause Rule (the "Final Rule") that bans all new non-compete clauses with employees at all levels, including senior executives, after the effective date. The Final Rule will be effective 120 days after the date of publication in the Federal Register. The following client insights highlights key provisions of the Final Rule.

Click here to read the full insight: "Should I Stay or Can I Go Now?: The FTC's New Non-Compete Rule."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.