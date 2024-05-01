Of Counsel Michelle Capezza spoke to Fiduciary News examining the objectives and implications of the Department of Labor's new fiduciary rule.

Michelle said, "Plan sponsors should evaluate their plan investment advice offerings including robo advice services, plan rollover services, and any other investment advisor relationship that can come under this rule and determine any desired changes to be made to those services and contractual agreements."

SOURCE

Fiduciary News

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.