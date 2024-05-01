United States:
The Impact Of New Fiduciary Rule On 401k Plan Sponsors
Of Counsel Michelle Capezza spoke to Fiduciary
News examining the objectives and implications of the
Department of Labor's new fiduciary rule.
Michelle said, "Plan sponsors should evaluate their plan
investment advice offerings including robo advice services, plan
rollover services, and any other investment advisor relationship
that can come under this rule and determine any desired changes to
be made to those services and contractual agreements."
SOURCE
Fiduciary News
