United States: Take It Or Leave It Episode 32 – Congressional Developments On Paid Leave And Opportunity For Progress – Part 2 (Podcast)

The snow has finally stopped since Part 1 of our Congressional Developments series, and spring is just around the corner. We've made the time change to spring forward, and in this latest episode of Take It or Leave It we continue to explore how prospects for and activity surrounding federal paid leave are moving forward as well.

In this episode hostJosh Seidmanis joined by Emma Zafran,Deputy Legislative Director for United States Representative Chrissy Houlahan out of the 6th District of Pennsylvania. Emma shares details on the U.S. House Paid Family Leave Working Group and Representative Houlahan's work to institute a federal paid leave mandate, and why filling that federal gap has proven so tricky. Emma also helps map out the details of recent paid leave initiatives on Capitol Hill, including bipartisan efforts in both the House and Senate, and the proposed"Interstate Paid Leave Action Network (I-PLAN)."

Join Josh and Emma for this important episode that looks behind the scenes at what progress is being made on paid leave at the federal level, how this issue and proposed programs have evolved, and what next steps are on the horizon in the coming year.

