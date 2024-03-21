In 2023, the OFCCP demonstrated renewed vigor in audits, recovering $17.3 million from federal contractors for alleged hiring and compensation discrimination. It also was a year of churn, challenge, and change as the agency updated procedures for discrimination complaints, managed a massive FOIA request for EEO-1 reports and accompanying litigation, and rolled out a new scheduling letter requiring substantially more information from contractors at the outset of an audit. Listen to our podcast episode as we review the OFCCP's activities in 2023 and provide a glimpse into what employers can expect in 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.