The State of California recently updated two pamphlets that must be provided to new hires.

The California Department of Industrial Relations Division of Workers Compensation updated its "Time of Hire" Pamphlet. Employers must provide this document to newly hired employees. The document explains what workers' compensation is, how to file a claim in addition to navigating medical care.

The Employment Development Department (EDD) updated its "For Your Benefit" pamphlet. Employers must provide this pamphlet at the time of hire and discharge of employees. The document details state-provided benefits for employees when terminated or when they are on certain leaves. The document also discusses how to obtain unemployment insurance, tax requirements for unemployment benefits, a list of workers who are not eligible to obtain unemployment benefits, and information concerning eligibility for state disability insurance.

Both documents are also available in Spanish.

