On January 12, 2024, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the Wage Transparency Omnibus Amendment Act of 2023, which will require employers with at least one employee in D.C. to post the pay ranges and benefits information for open positions. The Act also increases protections for employees and applicants to inquire about and discuss compensation. The Act takes effect on June 30, 2024.

The Act requires employers to provide "the minimum and maximum projected salary or hourly pay in all job listings and position descriptions advertised." Employers also must disclose available benefits to prospective employees before the first interview. Notably, the Act does not define "job listing" or "position description advertised." The Act is also silent about whether it covers jobs outside of D.C., including remote positions.

In addition, the Act prohibits employers from screening applicants based on their wage history. It also prohibits employers from requesting or requiring that applicants disclose their wage history, and from seeking an applicant's wage history from a prior employer. Employers also must post a yet-to-be-developed notice in the workplace regarding the Act.

