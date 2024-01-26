ARTICLE

Maryland's minimum wage rate increased to $15.00 per hour for all employers, regardless of size, effective January 1, 2024. The tipped wage rate remains at $3.63 per hour. The Maryland Department of Labor has issued an updated minimum wage poster to be displayed in the workplace, which is available here.

Don't forget – employees working in Montgomery County might be subject to a different wage rate, depending on company size.

