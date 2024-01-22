Given current economic headwinds, such as persistent inflation, interest-rate flux and a mix of geopolitical issues, establishing effective short and long-term executive incentive programs is more challenging than ever. A&M experts Brian Cumberland and Vance Yudell examine incentive compensation practices among 30 companies of the Dow Jones Industrial Average index, giving valuable insights on how companies can ensure their compensation plans are formed around financial and non-financial metrics that both reflect the organization's values and drive executive performance.

