Highlights

The California Legislature has enacted several new laws that will impact the workplace in 2024.

In addition to changes among various state labor and employment laws, the minimum wage will increase.

This Holland & Knight alert provides a brief summary of select employment laws that go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, unless stated otherwise.

The California Legislature has enacted several new laws that will impact the workplace in 2024. This Holland & Knight alert provides a brief summary of select employment laws that go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, unless stated otherwise.

As of Jan. 1, 2024, the California state minimum wage will increase to $16 per hour for all employers, regardless of employee headcount. This also means that as of Jan. 1, 2024, exempt employees in California must be paid a minimum annual salary of $66,560. "Living wage ordinances" in various locales within the state have been enacted, so local standards should be confirmed to ensure compliance with all governing wage requirements. Covered exempt computer professional employees must be paid a minimum of $55.58 per hour, or $115,763.35 in annual salary. On April 1, 2024, covered fast food restaurant employers will see an increase in minimum wage, as will covered healthcare facility employers on June 1, 2024. SB 616 (Enhanced California Paid Sick Leave Benefits): SB 616 builds on 10 years of paid sick leave law and is one of the more significant expansions of employers' obligations regarding paid sick leave since the Healthy Workplaces, Healthy Families Act of 2014 was enacted. Under SB 616, an employer must either 1) frontload 40 hours/five days of paid sick leave (previously, 24 hours/three days) at the beginning of each year of employment, calendar year or 12-month period (in which case the employer does not need to accrue or carry over unused sick leave), 2) accrue one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked (in which case the employer must carry over paid sick leave from year to year but can implement an 80-hour/10-day accrual cap (previously, 40 hours/five days) and can limit the employee's use to 40 hours/five days (previously, 24 hours/three days) in each year of employment, calendar year or 12-month period, or 3) use a different accrual method provided that the accrual is on a regular basis so that employees have no less than 24 hours of paid sick leave by their 120th day of employment or each calendar year or in each 12-month period and, as a new requirement, no less than 40 hours of accrued sick leave or paid time off by the 200th calendar day of employment or each calendar year or in each 12-month period. 1

Employers may still use scientifically valid drug tests conducted through methods that screen for current impairment, as the new law does not permit employees to possess, be impaired by or use cannabis on the job, even for medicinal purposes. It also does not eliminate an employer's right to maintain a drug- and alcohol-free workplace under current health and safety laws.

AB 636 (Updated Wage Theft Prevention Notice Published by the California Labor Commissioner): California Labor Code Section 2810.5 requires employers to provide each employee with written notice (referred to as a Wage Theft Prevention Notice), at the time of hiring, with the basic terms of employment as set forth in California Labor Code Section 2810.5, such as rate(s) of pay, payday, legal name of the employer and any "doing business as names," address, workers' compensation information and paid sick leave information, among other items. Section 2810.5 allows employers to communicate these items "in the language the employer normally uses to communicate employment-related information to the employee," though the California Labor Commissioner publishes a template Wage Theft Prevention Notice for employer use.

AB 636, among other things, adds a new requirement that the written notice provide information on "the existence of a federal or state emergency or disaster declaration applicable to the county or counties where the employee is to be employed, and that was issued within 30 days before the employee's first day of employment, that may affect their health and safety during their employment." On Dec. 14, 2023, the California Labor Commissioner published an updated Wage Theft Prevention Notice to address this new requirement. Thus, employers who use the Labor Commissioner's template Wage Theft Prevention Notice should update their template notice accordingly.

SB 553 (New Requirement to Develop and Implement a Workplace Violence Prevention Plan): This law adds Section 6401.9 to the California Labor Code, which requires nearly all California employers to establish, implement and maintain an "effective" workplace violence prevention plan by July 1, 2024. Under the new law, a covered employer must establish a workplace violence prevention plan that includes, among other things, the following: 1) the names or job titles of the individuals responsible for implementing the plan, 2) procedures to obtain the active involvement of employees in developing and implementing the plan, including their participation in identifying, evaluating and correcting workplace violence hazards, designing and implementing training, and reporting and investigating workplace violence incidents, 3) procedures for the employer to respond to reports of workplace violence and to prohibit retaliation against the employee who reported the incident, 4) procedures to develop and provide training on the employer's plan, 5) procedures to correct workplace violence hazards in a timely manner, 6) procedures for post-incident response and investigation, and 7) procedures for the employer to review and update the plan for effectiveness at least annually, or when a deficiency is observed, or after an incident of violence. Covered employers must also maintain detailed records regarding the workplace violence hazard identification, evaluation and correction, the employer's investigations and a detailed violent incident log. Given the extensive requirements under Labor Code Section 6401.9 and the assessment of monetary penalties for noncompliance, covered employers should take active steps to ensure they have a compliant workplace violence prevention plan in place before July 1, 2024.

For more information or questions on the new California labor and employment laws and their potential impact on employers and employees, contact the authors.

Footnote

1. The California Division of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE) takes the position that because the statute is disjunctive (40 hours or five days) employers may have to provide five regularly scheduled workdays of leave. For employees working a 4/10 alternate workweek, this would mean (under the DLSE's interpretation) that the employer must provide 50 hours of paid sick leave (five days x 10 hours/day).

