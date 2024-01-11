Employers must now provide workers to at least 40 hours or five days of paid sick leave each year. The prior requirement of only 24 hours or 3 days was replaced.

Some areas of California may require employers to provide additional paid sick time. And, the Department of Industrial Relations' Division of Labor Standards Enforcement ("DIR"), the California Labor Commissioner's Office reminds employers that it combats wage theft and unfair competition by investigating allegations of illegal of unfair business practices by employers and prosecuting employers, including for violation of California's paid sick leave law. Please see the DIR Frequently Asked Questions (https://www.dir.ca.gov/dlse/Paid_Sick_Leave.htm ) and information the DIR is providing to employees (https://www.dir.ca.gov/covid19/outreach-files/Right-to-Paid-Sick-Leave-English.pdf ).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.