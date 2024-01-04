Navigating the professional landscape should be marked by growth, fulfillment, and opportunities. Unfortunately, for some New York employees, it is tarnished by workplace sexual harassment . No one should have to endure the humiliation and intimidation that sexual harassment can bring. If you face this unjust situation, knowing what to do will protect your well-being and maintain a safe and respectful work environment.

CONFRONT THE HARASSER

If you feel comfortable and safe doing so, consider directly confronting the person who is harassing you. Clearly and firmly express that their behavior is unwelcome and request that they stop immediately.

Confronting the harasser will allow you to regain control of the situation and record your efforts to stop the harassment. Sometimes, the harasser may respond positively to the confrontation and cease their behavior immediately.

DOCUMENT IT IMMEDIATELY

Suppose you have confronted the harasser, and the issue persists. In that case, you can document the incident, including the date, time, location, details of what occurred, the actions you took, and the harasser's response. The record will ensure you have a documented history that will help you or a colleague address the harassment once it recurs.

REPORT IT IMMEDIATELY

Formally informing your employer, HR department, or a designated supervisor about the harassment will initiate an official record of the incident and can lead to a thorough investigation and resolution. Your employer should take your report seriously, as it's their responsibility to maintain a safe and respectful work environment.

CALL THE POLICE

If you face severe sexual harassment at work, especially involving threats or physical assault, contacting the police is a crucial step. The authorities can help ensure your safety and initiate legal proceedings against the harasser.

Contacting the police will deter future incidents and hold the harasser accountable for their actions. Remember that your safety and well-being are paramount, and involving law enforcement can provide the necessary protection.

HIRE A LAWYER IF YOU HAVE BEEN HARMED

If you have suffered harm as a result of the sexual harassment, it is advisable to seek legal representation. A New York sexual harassment lawyer can guide you through the legal process, help you understand your rights, and advocate for your best interests. They can assist you in pursuing a claim against the harasser and seeking compensation for any damages you have suffered.