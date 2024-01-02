Beginning January 1, 2024, employers will be required to allow Long-term, part-time (LTPT) employees to make deferral contributions to qualified retirement plans that contain cash or deferred arrangements. Deferrals for LTPT employees are a departure from prior eligibility conditions rules that allowed plans to require participants to reach age twenty-one and complete a 1,000-hour year-of-service prior to participation in a 401(k) plan.

Quick Hits

LTPT employees must be allowed to make elective deferral contributions if they satisfy other eligibility conditions of an employer's retirement plan.

Employers are not required to make employer contributions such as matching or nonelective contributions on behalf of LTPT employees.

LTPT employees can be excluded from nondiscrimination and coverage testing.

Plan sponsors must amend retirement plans to comply with the SECURE Act and SECURE 2.0 by December 31, 2025.

Section 112 of the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2019 (SECURE Act) first introduced the concept of LTPT employees. Under the SECURE Act, LTPT employees are defined as employees who have three consecutive years with greater than 500 hours and less than 1,000 hours of service and are at least age twenty-one. LTPT employees who meet the three-consecutive-year requirement and satisfy the plan's other eligibility conditions are eligible to make deferral contributions to a qualified plan beginning January 1, 2024.

In December 2022, President Biden signed the SECURE Act 2.0, which decreased the consecutive-year requirement from three to two consecutive years with greater than 500 and less than 1,000 hours for plan years beginning on or after January 1, 2025.

On November 27, 2023, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released proposed regulations that provide additional guidance around LTPT employees. The IRS stated that taxpayers may rely on the proposed LTPT employee regulations until they are finalized. Below is a summary of provisions in the proposed regulations: