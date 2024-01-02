ARTICLE

Almost half of the states, and several major localities, will increase their minimum wage rates in 2024, with a majority of the changes effective on January 1, 2024. The table below lists state and certain major locality minimum wage increases for 2024—and future years, if available—along with the related changes in the maximum tip credit and minimum cash wage for tipped employees.

Please note the following:

Minimum wage rates that will take effect on January 1, 2024, are in red text.

are in red text. This table includes major localities with their own minimum wage rates that will increase in 2024. It is not exhaustive of all localities nationwide that may have a minimum wage different from the applicable state or federal rate.

Jurisdictions that will not have—or have not announced—2024 increases in their minimum wage rates generally are not included in the table below.

The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour for non-tipped employees and $2.13 per hour for tipped employees.

New York State Tipped Employee Wages and Tip Credit: The New York State Department of Labor has proposed regulations that, if adopted, will increase the minimum cash wage for tipped service employees and tipped food service workers, and the corresponding maximum tip credit amounts, beginning on January 1, 2024. We have noted those proposed rates in this table in italics in the New York section.

To expand and explore the full table, please simply click on the thumbnail below.

