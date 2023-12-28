California Employers Must Update Their Wage Prevention Notices by January 1, 2024

Effective January 1, 2024, California employers must use the updated version of the wage theft prevention notice. The notice is available here. Employers are required to provide the notice to non-exempt employees at the time of hire and within 7 days of any change to the information contained in the notice. The updated notice reflects the increased amount of paid sick leave that employers are required to provide, and it includes information regarding the existence of a federal or state emergency declaration applicable to the county or counties in which the employee will be employed and that was issued within 30 days before the employee's first day of employment.

California Employers Have Until February 14, 2024, To Notify Current And Former Employees That Their Non-Compete Agreements Are Void

California recently enacted a law that requires employers to provide individualized written notice to current employees in California and former employees who were employed after January 1, 2022, in California, stating that any non-compete clause or non-compete agreement that they entered into with the employer is void. The deadline to provide this notice is February 14, 2024. The notice must be delivered to the last known address and the email address of the employee or former employee.

