A Discussion with Tracy Marshall, Director of the Colorado Family & Medical Leave Insurance Division

self

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Host Josh Seidman, Employment attorney and leader of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explores the latest legal developments, forecasts new laws, identifies workplace trends, and offers practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

Episode 28: Colorado Paid Family Medical Leave Rings in 2024

New Year's 2024 is just around the corner, and with it comes a host of major new Paid Leave Law programs launching across the country. Perhaps most important is Colorado's Family and Medical Leave Insurance ("FAMLI") program, which officially begins providing benefits on January 1st. For an in depth look at this comprehensive and influential new program – the latest in a growing patchwork of state paid family medical leave laws – host Josh Seidman sits down with Tracy Marshall, director of the Colorado Family & Medical Leave Insurance Division.

Together, Josh and Tracy discuss the history of the program and hit the highlights including who is covered, the amount and nature of covered leave, application processes, and program funding. They answer key questions about coordination of benefits with employer policies and other leave laws, applying for and administering private plans, how Colorado FAMLI stacks up against existing state paid family medical leave programs, and practical considerations and general best practices for employers. Join Josh and Tracy as they dive deep into this important new program and forecast how it may impact future federal legislation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.