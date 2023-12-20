The Chicago City Council announced Wednesday without debate, discussion or explanation that it would delay implementation of the Paid Leave and Paid Sick and Safe Leave Ordinance by six months, or until July 1, 2024.

We expect more information to come out soon, including whether this means the pre-existing Chicago Paid Sick Leave will remain in effect until July 1 (despite the fact that the new law nullified that law), which would also obviate the need for Chicago employers to address the Illinois Paid Leave for All Workers Act. Suffice it to say, more to come.

