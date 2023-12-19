self Coffee Talk With Benefits · Episode 17: Long-Term Part-Time Employee Guidance

On November 24, 2023, the IRS issued highly anticipated proposed regulations concerning the provisions under SECURE and SECURE 2.0, requiring 401(k) plans to expand deferral eligibility for long-term part-time employees. The proposed rules answer a number of burning questions that have been lingering since 2019 when SECURE was first enacted. In this special episode, Seyfarth Partner Diane Dygert and our very own co-host Sarah Touzalin delve into the intricacies of identifying long-term part-time employees, the nuanced vesting rules applicable to long-term part-time employees, the newly introduced concept of former long-term part-time employees, and what, if anything, plan sponsors and administers need to do for 2024. Grab your cup of coffee and tune in for a lively discussion of these proposed rules!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.