Services
Employee Benefits and Executive CompensationEmployee Benefits and Executive CompensationEmployee Benefits and Executive Compensation
The Kutak Rock Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice group has published its latest edition of the Kutak Rock Employee Benefits Newsletter, your resource for legal alerts, current trends and legislative analysis.
Articles include:
- No-Gag Clause Rule Update
- SECURE 2.0 Update: Mandatory Roth Treatment of Catch- Up Contributions Delayed Until 2026
- Where We Are Now: COVID-19 Testing and Treatment Under High Deductible Health Plans
- 529 Rollover Opportunities
- DOL And IRS Finalize Changes To Form 5500
- State Mandated Retirement Programs
- Tightening the Screws on Mental Health Parity Enforcement
- When Equivalence Is Not Equivalent: Increase in Actuarial Equivalence Lawsuits
- SECURE 2.0 Makes Several Changes Affecting Annuities
- Large ACA Affordability Decrease for 2024
- U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Resolve Split Regarding Enforceability of ERISA Plan Arbitration Provisions
- Is Your Health Plan Secure?
- Summary Of Selected Indexed Employee Benefit Related Limits
- Proposed Rule Affecting Short-Term, Limited-Duration Insurance
- Summary Of Selected Health & Welfare Benefit Plan Limits
- Where Are We Now: ESG Investing
- Transparency in Coverage "Enforcement Safe Harbor" Rescinded for Prescription Drug Reporting
- The Aftermath Of Hughes V. Northwestern University
- Will AI Replace ERISA Counsel?
Kutak Rock Employee Benefits Newsletter 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.