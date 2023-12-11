Services

Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation

The Kutak Rock Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice group has published its latest edition of the Kutak Rock Employee Benefits Newsletter, your resource for legal alerts, current trends and legislative analysis.

Articles include:

No-Gag Clause Rule Update

SECURE 2.0 Update: Mandatory Roth Treatment of Catch- Up Contributions Delayed Until 2026

Where We Are Now: COVID-19 Testing and Treatment Under High Deductible Health Plans

529 Rollover Opportunities

DOL And IRS Finalize Changes To Form 5500

State Mandated Retirement Programs

Tightening the Screws on Mental Health Parity Enforcement

When Equivalence Is Not Equivalent: Increase in Actuarial Equivalence Lawsuits

SECURE 2.0 Makes Several Changes Affecting Annuities

Large ACA Affordability Decrease for 2024

U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Resolve Split Regarding Enforceability of ERISA Plan Arbitration Provisions

Is Your Health Plan Secure?

Summary Of Selected Indexed Employee Benefit Related Limits

Proposed Rule Affecting Short-Term, Limited-Duration Insurance

Summary Of Selected Health & Welfare Benefit Plan Limits

Where Are We Now: ESG Investing

Transparency in Coverage "Enforcement Safe Harbor" Rescinded for Prescription Drug Reporting

The Aftermath Of Hughes V. Northwestern University

Will AI Replace ERISA Counsel?

Kutak Rock Employee Benefits Newsletter 2023

