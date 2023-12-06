self

Coffee Talk With Benefits · Episode 16: Junk Insurance

Earlier this year, the Biden-Harris Administration took a firm stance against 'junk insurance' by introducing regulations aimed at impacting short-term limited duration insurance policies, independent non-coordinated coverage, and level funded plan arrangements. In this episode, our guests Diane Dygert and Benjamin Conley provide insights on these proposed regulations, addressing employee comprehension gaps, coverage notifications, and potential tax implications. Diane and Ben also draw from practical examples, stressing the importance for employers to reassess FICA avoidance strategies. Grab your cup of coffee and tune in to hear Richard and Sarah discuss the current regulatory landscape and what employers should consider when offering or renewing such benefit plans.

