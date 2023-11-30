Colorado's state minimum wage will increase to $14.42 per hour beginning January 1, 2024. However, Colorado employers should be aware that municipalities within Colorado will also be increasing their minimum wage above the state's minimum wage. If a municipality provides a higher minimum wage rate than the state, the employer must pay the higher rate.

The following localities will be increasing their minimum wage.

City/County Applies to Minimum Wage Rate Per Hour Effective Date Boulder County All employees within the unincorporated parts of Boulder County. Does not include the city of Boulder. $15.69 1/1/2024 Denver All employees. $18.29 1/1/2024 Edgewater All employees. $15.02 1/1/2024



