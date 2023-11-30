Colorado's state minimum wage will increase to $14.42 per hour beginning January 1, 2024. However, Colorado employers should be aware that municipalities within Colorado will also be increasing their minimum wage above the state's minimum wage. If a municipality provides a higher minimum wage rate than the state, the employer must pay the higher rate.
The following localities will be increasing their minimum wage.
|City/County
|Applies to
|Minimum Wage Rate Per Hour
|Effective Date
|Boulder County
|All employees within the unincorporated parts of Boulder County. Does not include the city of Boulder.
|$15.69
|1/1/2024
|Denver
|All employees.
|$18.29
|1/1/2024
|Edgewater
|All employees.
|$15.02
|1/1/2024
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.