True to form, the IRS released long-awaited proposed regulations during a long holiday weekend. This time they are narrowly focused on the eligibility rules for Long-Term Part-Time employees first introduced under the SECURE Act, and then expanded by SECURE 2.0. But, they did not disappoint, and are chock full of useful and detailed information on the topic. The IRS is now seeking comments and interested parties have until January 26, 2024.

We have digested the new proposal and hit the highlights in our Legal Update found here. As always, if you have any questions on how this impacts your retirement plan, please do not hesitate to reach out to your Seyfarth Employee Benefits attorney.

