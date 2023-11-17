A chart of the 2024 COLA figures can be found here. Included with the chart are several key issues plan sponsors may want to consider before the end of the year. If you have any questions or would like assistance with any year-end employee benefits issues, please contact your Kutak Rock LLP attorney or a member of our Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice group.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.