We are excited to present the latest edition of our renowned resource, the 50-State Non-Compete Desktop Reference, thoughtfully updated by our distinguished Trade Secrets, Computer Fraud, and Non-Competes practice group.

Key Features:

Comprehensive Updates: Covering key jurisdictions such as California, New York, and many more.

In-Depth Topics: Covers vital aspects such as penalty frameworks, wage thresholds, and notice requirements.

Expert Contributions: Draw from the knowledge of our Trade Secrets, Computer Fraud, and Non-Competes practice group.

Upcoming Seyfarth Webinar: What Employers Need to Know Regarding Non-Compete Changes in 2023

Join our partners on November 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern for an informative webinar on the latest non-compete changes in the United States, including the latest updates for 2023. California and New York's unique non-compete laws will also be discussed.

