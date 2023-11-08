The IRS today issued annual guidance that adjusts for inflation the dollar limitation amounts for 401(k) plans, pension plans and other retirement provisions for 2024.

As provided in Notice 2023-75, the contribution limit for employees who participate in 401(k) and similar defined contribution plans will increase from $22,500 to $23,000. The catch-up contribution for those 50 or older for these types of plans remains at $7,500 in 2024.

The contribution limit for IRAs will increase by $500 to $7,000. "The IRA catch up contribution limit for individuals aged 50 and over was amended under the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 (SECURE 2.0) to include an annual cost of living adjustment but remains $1,000 for 2024," the IRS explains. The agency notes the following phase-out ranges for IRAs:

For single taxpayers covered by a workplace retirement plan, the phase-out range is increased to between $77,000 and $87,000, up from between $73,000 and $83,000;

For married couples filing jointly, if the spouse making the IRA contribution is covered by a workplace retirement plan, the phase-out range is increased to between $123,000 and $143,000, up from between $116,000 and $136,000;

For an IRA contributor who is not covered by a workplace retirement plan and is married to someone who is covered, the phase-out range is increased to between $230,000 and $240,000, up from between $218,000 and $228,000; and

For a married individual filing a separate return who is covered by a workplace retirement plan, the phase-out range is not subject to an annual cost-of-living adjustment and remains between $0 and $10,000.

The IRS is also adjusting the dollar limitation under Internal Revenue Code section 416(i)(1)(A)(i) concerning the definition of "key employee" in a top-heavy plan, raising the limit to $220,000. The limitation used in the definition of "highly compensated employee" under section 414(q)(1)(B) will increase from $150,000 to $155,000. Many other inflation adjustments for various retirement-related tax provisions are included in today's guidance.

