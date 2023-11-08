On November 1, 2023, the 2024 calendar year cost-of-living adjustments to the contribution and compensation limits for tax-qualified retirement plans were released by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Notice 2023-75.

Quick Hits

The elective deferral limit for 401(k) and 403(b) plans will increase to $23,000 for 2024, but the catch-up contribution limit remains at $7,500.

The annual contribution limit for defined contribution plans (including deferrals and employer contributions) will increase to $69,000 for 2024.

The limitation on compensation that can be taken into account under tax-qualified retirement plans will increase to $345,000 for 2024.

The 2024 adjustments, also known as COLAs, were modest compared to those made for 2023. Annual elective deferral limits will increase by only $500 and there is no increase for catch-up contributions. The increases shown below are effective January 1, 2024.

Internal Revenue Code (IRC) or Regulation Section 2024 2023 Annual compensation limit: IRC §§ 401(a)(17) / 404(l) $345,000 $330,000 Elective deferral limit: IRC §§ 402(g)(1) and 457(e)(15) $23,000 $22,500 Catch-up contribution limit: IRC § 414(v)(2)(B)(i) $7,500 $7,500 Defined benefit plan limit: IRC § 415(b)(1)(A) $275,000 $265,000 Defined contribution plan limit: IRC § 415(c)(1)(A) $69,000 $66,000 Highly compensated employee threshold: IRC § 414(q)(1)(B) $155,000 $150,000 Employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) limits: IRC § 409(o)(1)(C) $1,380,000 $275,000 $1,330,000 $265,000 Key employee dollar limit in top-heavy plan: IRC § 416(i)(1)(A)(i) $220,000 $215,000 SIMPLE maximum contribution limit: IRC § 408(p)(2)(E) $16,000 $15,500 SIMPLE catch-up contribution limit: IRC § 414(v)(2)(B)(ii) $3,500 $3,500 Simplified employee pension (SEP) minimum compensation: IRC § 408(k)(2)(C) $750 $750 SEP maximum compensation: IRC § 408(k)(3)(C) $345,000 $330,000 Control employee: § 1.61-21(f)(5)(i) $135,000 $130,000 Control employee: § 1.61-21(f)(5)(iii) $275,000 $265,000 Social Security taxable wage base $168,600 $160,200



The IRS makes cost-of-living adjustments annually in response to inflation. Each limit is rounded to a whole number, usually the nearest $500 or $1,000, as prescribed by statute.

