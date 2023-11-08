On November 1, 2023, the 2024 calendar year cost-of-living adjustments to the contribution and compensation limits for tax-qualified retirement plans were released by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Notice 2023-75.
Quick Hits
- The elective deferral limit for 401(k) and 403(b) plans will increase to $23,000 for 2024, but the catch-up contribution limit remains at $7,500.
- The annual contribution limit for defined contribution plans (including deferrals and employer contributions) will increase to $69,000 for 2024.
- The limitation on compensation that can be taken into account under tax-qualified retirement plans will increase to $345,000 for 2024.
The 2024 adjustments, also known as COLAs, were modest compared to those made for 2023. Annual elective deferral limits will increase by only $500 and there is no increase for catch-up contributions. The increases shown below are effective January 1, 2024.
|Internal Revenue Code (IRC) or Regulation Section
|2024
|2023
|Annual compensation limit: IRC §§ 401(a)(17) / 404(l)
|$345,000
|$330,000
|Elective deferral limit: IRC §§ 402(g)(1) and 457(e)(15)
|$23,000
|$22,500
|Catch-up contribution limit: IRC § 414(v)(2)(B)(i)
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Defined benefit plan limit: IRC § 415(b)(1)(A)
|$275,000
|$265,000
|Defined contribution plan limit: IRC § 415(c)(1)(A)
|$69,000
|$66,000
|Highly compensated employee threshold: IRC § 414(q)(1)(B)
|$155,000
|$150,000
|Employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) limits: IRC § 409(o)(1)(C)
|$1,380,000 $275,000
|$1,330,000 $265,000
|Key employee dollar limit in top-heavy plan: IRC § 416(i)(1)(A)(i)
|$220,000
|$215,000
|SIMPLE maximum contribution limit: IRC § 408(p)(2)(E)
|$16,000
|$15,500
|SIMPLE catch-up contribution limit: IRC § 414(v)(2)(B)(ii)
|$3,500
|$3,500
|Simplified employee pension (SEP) minimum compensation: IRC § 408(k)(2)(C)
|$750
|$750
|SEP maximum compensation: IRC § 408(k)(3)(C)
|$345,000
|$330,000
|Control employee: § 1.61-21(f)(5)(i)
|$135,000
|$130,000
|Control employee: § 1.61-21(f)(5)(iii)
|$275,000
|$265,000
|Social Security taxable wage base
|$168,600
|$160,200
The IRS makes cost-of-living adjustments annually in response to inflation. Each limit is rounded to a whole number, usually the nearest $500 or $1,000, as prescribed by statute.
