The IRS recently announced that many of the key retirement plan limits will increase next year. Notice 2023-75 (Nov. 1, 2023). These limit increases are more modest than the 2023 increases, with some limits remaining the same. The Social Security Administration and PBGC also recently announced adjustments for the Social Security wage base, PBGC premiums, etc., for next year. The chart below reflects the key limits, along with other frequently used benefit and compensation items, for 2024.

Retirement Plan Limit Changes ( PDF version here)

2023 2024 401(k), 403(b), 457(b) and SARSEP Elective Deferrals $22,500 $23,000 Catch-Up Contributions to 401(k), 403(b) and Governmental 457 Plans $7,500 $7,500 Elective Contributions to SIMPLE Plans $15,500 $16,000 Catch-Up Contributions to SIMPLE Plans $3,500 $3,500 IRA Contributions $6,500 $7,000 Catch-Up IRA Contributions $1,000 $1,000 Annual Limitation on Compensation $330,000 $345,000 415 Limitation on DB Benefits $265,000 $275,000 415 Limitation on DC Plan Contributions $66,000 $69,000 Highly Compensated Employee Threshold $150,000 $155,000 Key Employee Compensation Threshold $215,000 $220,000 Social Security Wage Base $160,200 $168,600 PBGC Flat-Rate Premium (Single Employer Plans) $96 $101 PBGC Variable-Rate Premium (Single Employer Plans) $52/$1,000 UVBs $52/$1,000 UVBs

For a PDF of this table, click here.

As in 2023, there are also increases in various AGI phase-out ranges for IRA deductions, Roth IRA eligibility, and the Saver's Credit, for example. See Notice 2023-75.

The IRS has not yet issued the majority of the 2024 limits applicable to health and welfare benefits. We will follow up with another alert when these limits are issued.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.