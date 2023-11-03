Under a recently enacted change in Massachusetts' Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) law, beginning November 1, 2023, employees receiving PFML benefits will be permitted to supplement, or "top off," their weekly benefit using accrued paid leave, such as PTO, vacation and/or sick time. Michelle Cassorla explains the change in this video. Learn more about this upcoming change.

