Under a recently enacted change in Massachusetts' Paid
Family and Medical Leave (PFML) law, beginning November 1, 2023,
employees receiving PFML benefits will be permitted to supplement,
or "top off," their weekly benefit using accrued paid
leave, such as PTO, vacation and/or sick time. Michelle Cassorla explains the change in this
video. Learn more about this upcoming change.
