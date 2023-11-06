EEO-1 Filing Period Now Open; Reports Due By December 5, 2023

After multiple delays, on October 31, 2023, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ("EEOC") announced the opening of the 2022 EEO-1 data collection portal. All employers with 100 or more employees, and federal government contractors and subcontractors ("Contractors") with at least 50 employees and a federal government contract of $50,000 or more are required to file their EEO-1 reports by December 5, 2023. The EEOC "strongly encourages eligible filers to begin the filing process as soon as possible."

Employers can file their EEO-1 reports and access supplementary resource materials, including the new Office of Enterprise Data and Analytics EEO-1 Component 1 Instruction Booklet, here. Employers with questions may "submit requests for assistance to the EEOC within the EEO-1 Component 1 Online Filing System (OFS)," and are encouraged to consult with counsel as needed when preparing their filings.

