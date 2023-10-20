Laura Stutz (Of Counsel-Madison, NJ) authored "Remote Work and Pay Transparency Laws Can Cause Compliance Issues for CPA Firms," published October 11, 2023, for the New Jersey Society of CPAs (NJCPA). The article addresses the ramifications of employers, including CPA firms, employing out of state remote workers to counter-act the effects of talent shortages in a tight labor market. "These arrangements can create multistate workforces and significant legal compliance obligations for employers, who must ensure compliance with federal employment laws and, generally, the employment laws of each state where their employees work." Laura also discusses how the recent rise in pay transparency laws, which vary from state to state, may present additional, not so obvious compliance challenges for employers. Awareness of these new laws and the reach of recruitment efforts are required to "ensure compliance and limit potential liability."
October 11, 2023-New Jersey Society of CPAs (NJCPA)
