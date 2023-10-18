Seyfarth Synopsis: In August, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals revived a challenge by an airline trade association, Airlines for America ("A4A"), to the Healthy Airport Ordinance. The San Francisco ordinance requires airlines that use the San Francisco International Airport, which the City runs, to cover 100% of health care plan costs, offer a "platinum" plan and require that plans cover not only the employees, but their spouses and dependents.Instead of offering coverage, the ordinance allows an airline to pay into a City fund that employees can use to pay for medical expenses.The lower court held that there is a judicial presumption that the City's actions are not preempted.In reversing, the Ninth Circuit held that the City acted as a regulator in enacting the ordinance. Therefore, there is no such judicial presumption and the case may continue in the lower court.
The Ninth Circuit's decision was based in large part on the ability of the Airport Director to assess hefty civil penalties that the Court held carried the force of law and therefore made the City a regulator.These penalties include daily fines (with potential increases at the Airport Director's discretion), and the ability to collect liquidated damages of up to $100 for each one-week pay period for each employee for whom the airline has either not offered health plan benefits or made payments into the fund. The Court also noted that the City can enforce these provisions in a municipal administrative proceeding. If the City were acting as a market-participant merely managing the airport as a private party would, its actions could not be preempted. However, because the City is acting as a regulator, the lower court's presumption that the ordinance cannot be preempted was incorrect and A4A's challenge can proceed.
This holding is and the final outcome of this case will be significant. From time to time, employers and their associations have been stopped by Ninth Circuit courts when they attempted to argue state and local benefits laws are preempted by ERISA and other federal laws due to the market-participant exception to preemption.The Ninth Circuit has now rejected the market-participant exception in a case, at least based on the penalty provisions of the San Francisco law.As a result, the case may provide a roadmap for employers who want to challenge state and local benefits laws in the future.We will have to wait and see if the ordinance is deemed preempted.
We will continue to monitor this case and provide updates as developments arise.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.