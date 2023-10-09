On September 19, 2023, a bill was introduced in the Montgomery County Council that would increase the minimum wage for tipped workers from $4.00 per hour to $6.00 per hour effective July 1, 2024, and then $2.00 per hour a year until July 1, 2028. The tip credit would be discontinued as of July 1, 2028.
On October 3, 2023, a bill was introduced in the Prince George's County Council that would increase the minimum wage for tipped workers from $3.63 per hour to $7.00 per hour effective July 1, 2024, and then $2.00 per hour a year until July 1, 2028. The tip credit would be discontinued as of July 1, 2028.
