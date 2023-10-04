New York State has issued updates to the NY Paid Family Leave Law ("NYPFL") for 2024. The updates increase the maximum weekly benefit available to employees, as well as reduce the overall contribution employees make toward NYPFL benefits.

As a reminder, the NYPFL provides eligible employees with up to 12 weeks of partially paid leave in a 52-week period for covered reasons including caring for a covered family member with a serious health condition; bonding with a new child following birth, adoption or placement; or reasons related to an employee's family member being deployed abroad on active military service. NYPFL benefits may also be available where an employee or their minor, dependent child is under an order of quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19.

Benefit Rate Increase

Employees taking leave under the NYPFL receive 67% of their average weekly wage, up to a cap of 67% of the current New York State Average Weekly Wage ("NYSAWW"). For 2024, the NYSAWW will be $1,718.15, which means the maximum weekly benefit will be $1,151.16. This is $20.08 more than the maximum weekly benefit for 2023.

Employees will be eligible for the new benefit rate for leaves that begin in 2024. For leaves beginning in 2023 but extending into 2024 (including intermittent leave where fewer than three months pass between days of family leave taken), the 2023 benefit rate will still apply.

Employee Contribution Rate Decrease

For 2024, employees will contribute 0.373% of their gross wages per pay period toward NYPFL benefits, up to a maximum annual contribution of $333.25. This is $66.18 less than in 2023. Employees earning less than the NYSAWW will contribute less than the annual cap, consistent with their actual wages.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.