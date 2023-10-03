United States:
Employer Alert: Register For Employer Access Account
03 October 2023
Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer
Reminder: The NJ Department of Labor has advised all employers
the need for them to register with the online platform, Employer Access, and provide an email address
which will satisfy – for the time being – an
employer's requirement to communicate with the Division only
through electronic means per the amended unemployment compensation
law.
