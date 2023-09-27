Seyfarth's Ada Dolph and Thomas Horan co-authored an article, "A legal opinion of ERISA threatens to ignite class action challenges to retirement plan fees," in Employee Benefit News on September 25. The Seyfarth attorneys discussed why they filed an amicus brief advocating that the Ninth Circuit rehear this significant case, writing that its reinterpretation of ERISA's prohibited transaction rules threatens to pour gasoline on the fire of speculative ERISA class actions challenging retirement plan fees. You can read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.