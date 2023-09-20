2023 ERISA Welfare Plan Automatic Participant Disclosures Checklist1
|Item/Description
|Initial Disclosure Requirement(s)
|Annual (or Other Periodic) Disclosure Requirement(s)
Summary Plan Description (SPD)
ERISA2 requires plan sponsors to distribute SPDs to inform participants of their benefits, rights, and obligations under the plan and describe how the plan operates. Department of Labor (DOL) regulations (availablehere) prescribe an extensive list of contents that must be included in an SPD. Changes to the SPD are communicated to participants either through a summary of material modifications (SMM) or the issuance of an updated SPD.
Among other contents required to appear in the SPD, the following must be included:
|Provide current SPD (including all SMMs) to each participant within 90 days of enrollment in the plan.
Provide SMM (or updated SPD) to all participants within 210 days of the end of the plan year in which the change was adopted.
However, any "material reduction" in covered group health plan services or benefits must be communicated to participants within 60 days of the adoption of the change (unless group health plan updates are instead provided at least quarterly) (but see also Summary of Benefits and Coverage (SBC) requirement below regarding mid-year material changes).
An SPD must be updated (incorporating all SMMs) and distributed to all participants at least every five years (10 years if no changes were made to the plan during that period).
Item/Description
Initial Disclosure Requirement(s)
Annual (or Other Periodic) Disclosure Requirement(s)
Summary Annual Report (SAR)
ERISA requires a summary, in narrative form, of the Form 5500 Annual Return/Report of Employee Benefit Plan most recently filed for the plan (if applicable).
|N/A
|Provide to all plan participants within nine months after the plan year's end (or two months after the due date of Form 5500 with an approved extension).
General COBRA3 Notice
This notice describes to participants and their covered family members their right to purchase a temporary extension of group health plan coverage when coverage is lost because of certain "qualifying events" under COBRA.
Provide to each covered employee and covered spouse* no more than 90 days after group health plan coverage begins.
*A single notice may be mailed to the employee's home, addressed to both the employee and spouse if the spouse is known to reside there.
|N/A
HIPAA4 Notice of Privacy Practices
A group health plan (or an insurer) subject to the HIPAA privacy rules must provide this notice describing the uses and disclosures of protected health information (PHI) and the individual's rights and the plan's (or insurer's) duties with respect to that PHI.
|Provide to new enrollees in the plan at the time of enrollment. (Notice to the covered participant is deemed to provide notice to his or her covered dependents.)
At least once every three years, notify all participants of the availability of the Notice of Privacy Practices and how to obtain it.
If there is a material change to the notice:
Footnotes
1 Other disclosures are required upon the happening of certain events (for example, a COBRA election notice must be provided upon notice of a "qualifying event" causing a loss of coverage under the group health plan), but those are outside the scope of this checklist. The disclosures described in this checklist are limited to the disclosures required to be provided automatically at the time of eligibility/enrollment or periodically thereafter for existing welfare plans. Note that not all of the items in this checklist will apply to all welfare plans; for example, stand-alone retiree-only plans and certain "excepted benefits" (e.g., limited-scope dental and vision plans and certain employee assistance programs (EAPs)) are exempt from many of these requirements; certain small employers may be exempt from COBRA and other requirements; non-federal governmental plans may have opted out of one or more of certain compliance obligations; etc. Additional requirements may apply outside the scope of this document, like information reporting required on IRS Forms 1094-B and 1095-B (with instructions), Forms 1094-C and 1095-C (withinstructions), and Form W-2 reporting of healthcare costs in Box 12, using code DD (with instructions).
2. The Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended.
3 The Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985, as amended.
4 The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, as amended.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.