Summary Plan Description (SPD) ERISA2 requires plan sponsors to distribute SPDs to inform participants of their benefits, rights, and obligations under the plan and describe how the plan operates. Department of Labor (DOL) regulations (availablehere) prescribe an extensive list of contents that must be included in an SPD. Changes to the SPD are communicated to participants either through a summary of material modifications (SMM) or the issuance of an updated SPD. Among other contents required to appear in the SPD, the following must be included: Group health plans providing coverage for maternity or newborn infant care must include a description of the requirements for a hospital length of stay in connection with childbirth under federal or state law, as applicable (model language is provided here, see page 140, and language may need to be supplemented with additional state law requirements, if applicable).

See the Patient Protections Notice requirement below.

requirement below. See the Notice of Grandfathered Health Plan Status requirement below.

Provide current SPD (including all SMMs) to each participant within 90 days of enrollment in the plan.