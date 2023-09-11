The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking with respect to the U.S. Department of Labor's proposed updated overtime exemptions rule was published in the Federal Register on September 8, 2023. The 60-day public comment period closes on November 7, 2023. Comments can be submitted electronically here, and all submitted comments can be viewed here.

Proskauer's Wage and Hour Group is comprised of seasoned litigators who regularly advise the world's leading companies to help them avoid, minimize, and manage exposure to wage and hour-related risk. Subscribe to our wage and hour blog to stay current on the latest developments.

Proposed New Federal Overtime Rule: Update

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.