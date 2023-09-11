United States:
Proposed New Federal Overtime Rule: Update
11 September 2023
Proskauer Rose LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking with respect to
the U.S. Department of Labor's proposed updated overtime exemptions rule was
published in the Federal Register on September 8, 2023. The 60-day
public comment period closes on November 7, 2023. Comments can be
submitted electronically here, and all submitted comments can be viewed
here.
Proskauer's Wage and Hour Group is comprised of seasoned
litigators who regularly advise the world's leading companies
to help them avoid, minimize, and manage exposure to wage and
hour-related risk. Subscribe to our wage and hour blog to stay current on the
latest developments.
Proposed New Federal Overtime Rule: Update
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
California Changes Background Check Procedures
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
The California Civil Rights Council recently amended the regulations interpreting California's 2018 Fair Chance Act, which go into effect October 1, 2023.
Damages To Company Property
Parsons Behle & Latimer
An employer should always be aware of state and federal law when seeking reimbursement from an employee for the value of lost, damaged or unreturned property.
Employment Law Update, August 24, 2023
Parsons Behle & Latimer
Just over 50 years ago, iconic rock singer and songwriter Neil Diamond released a double album called "Hot August Nights," a recording of his live August 1972 concerts at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.