McLane Middleton will be hosting two upcoming employment conferences this fall. Both conferences are designed for our employment attorneys to discuss the latest trends in employment law in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts and assist you in preparing to manage your workforce in the coming year.

Massachusetts Employment Law Update, which will take place on Thursday, October 19, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Woburn. This half-day event will provide important legal updates relating to the human resource function of business. Topics include:

News You Can Use – Review of federal and state court decisions effecting religious accommodations, diversity initiatives, and a wide range of other employment laws as well as guidance and proposed rules published by the EEOC, US DOL, FTC and NLRB. The impact of these decisions and agency actions on the workplace will be reviewed to ensure your business is remaining in compliance.

Wage and Hour Update – Overview of employee wage and hour concerns, including classification of employees, calculation of overtime, and compliance with the Massachusetts Wage Act. Recent decisions on these topics and others will be reviewed to help employers avoid a costly wage claim.

Managing Difficult Employees – Discussion of best practices for management and documentation of employee performance, discipline and termination without triggering employment claims against the business for discrimination or harassment. During this session we will discuss various fact patterns to help your company effectively manage employment law litigation risks.

Seacoast Employment Law Update, which will take place on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Venue at Portwalk Place in Portsmouth, NH. Topics for this half-day seminar include legal updates, wage and hour compliance and documentation, and discipline and discharge best practices.

