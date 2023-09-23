Timothy Klimpl authored the article entitled "SECURE 2.0's Student Loan Match Takes Effect in 2024: Are You Up to Speed?" published in ALM's Benefits Pro Magazine on August 25, 2023. SECURE 2.0 is the first law that links employees' payments of student debt with the statutes governing defined contribution retirement plans, and Congress is hoping the result is greater retirement savings for America. In this article, Tim explores some of the broader legal issues surrounding this aspect of SECURE 2.0.

Originally published August 25, 2023.

