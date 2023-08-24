On August 8, 2023, the Department of Labor issued a Final Rule that makes significant changes to contractor and subcontractor obligations on federal and federally-assisted construction projects. Contractors who perform work under projects covered by the Davis-Bacon Act should become familiar with their new obligations.

We have summarized below some of the key provisions of the Final Rule. They are as follows:

Updated definition of "prevailing wage." The DOL departed from the definition of "prevailing wage" used for nearly 40 years. The Final Rule now identifies a wage as prevailing if it is paid to a majority of workers, or, if no wage rate is paid to a majority of workers, then it is prevailing if it is the rate paid to at least 30% of workers. Then, if no wage rate is paid to 30% of workers, the prevailing wage is the weighted average of all rates paid to workers in that classification. While this is a significant departure from previous methodology – and likely to result in union wage rates determining which rates are "prevailing" – the change is not likely to be felt as sharply in Pennsylvania because the prevailing wages on Davis-Bacon projects are already determined by union rates.

The Final Rule also sets forth additional recordkeeping requirements, anti-retaliation provisions, revised debarment provisions, and could expand the geographic area over which a wage rate is deemed prevailing, among other provisions. Contractors should become familiar with these provisions now, before the Final Rule goes into effect. The Final Rule is scheduled to become effective on October 22, 2023 (60 days from its scheduled publication in the Federal Register).