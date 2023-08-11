self

Coffee Talk With Benefits · Episode 15: Auto-Enrollment Provisions Under SECURE 2.0

Enacted in December 2022, the SECURE 2.0 Act contains over 90 provisions that impact qualified retirement plans. Notably, SECURE 2.0 mandates the adoption of auto-enrollment features for plans established after its enactment. Grab your cup of coffee and tune in to hear Richard and Sarah chat with Matthew Calloway from Mercer, about the effects that these requirements have on existing and new plans, as well as potential legislative developments, making this a must-listen for plan sponsors and HR professionals alike.

