ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States

"It's Not My Phone" May Be No Better An Excuse Than "My Dog Ate My Homework" Poyner Spruill LLP Texting in the course and scope of business communications is almost ubiquitous. If your company issued a phone to an employee, presumably your company has the ability to control...

Entitled Or Disabled? A Timely Look At Timeliness Squire Patton Boggs LLP Did you see the latest viral TikTok, in which the TikToker complains that she was disrespected by a potential employer during an interview when she inquired about available accommodations for "time blindness" – a term apparently intended to describe her difficulty being on time?

Illinois Legislature Passes More Employee-Friendly Bills Duane Morris LLP The Illinois Legislature passed another string of employee-friendly bills before adjourning for the summer. Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign the bills that will impose new obligations...

Employers May Be Liable For Work-From-Home Expenses Seyfarth Shaw LLP The California Court of Appeal found an employer liable under Labor Code section 2802 for employee work-from-home operating expenses, despite Governor...

July 2023 California Employment Law Notes Proskauer Rose LLP We invite you to review our newly-posted July 2023 California Employment Law Notes, a comprehensive review of the latest and most significant developments in California employment law.