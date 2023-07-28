The Decent Work Agenda (DWA) 2023 is the most important Portuguese legislative package dedicated to labor and employment law enacted over the last 10 years. The DWA entered into force on May 1, 2023, and has modified more than 70 aspects of the Portuguese Labor Code and other employment-related legislation (e.g., social security, temporary work law, Portuguese Labor Code of Procedure, and the Act for Services of Inspection by the Portuguese Labor Administration).

In total, this legislative package made more than 100 legal modifications to Portuguese labor and employment law, covering subjects such as (i) limitations or prohibitions on outsourcing and on the waiver of rights; (ii) the possible application of collective bargaining agreements to independent contractors; (iii) new rules on fixed-term and temporary work contracts; (iv) new rules and compensation amounts for employment contract termination (e.g., fixed term contracts, uncertain term contracts, service commission contracts, collective dismissal, elimination of position, among others); (v) new regime on employee leaves and social protection, and (vi) the suspension on workers' compensation funds. As such, employers and employees should be aware of key changes concerning their employment relations and/or collective action.

In light of these changes, DCM | Littler has developed a practical guide containing 150 questions and answers to address common HR concerns. Since the May 1 DWA implementation, two more modifications have been made, rectifying and adapting company obligations and social protection for employees. The DWA is not only a subject of the recent past, but also a challenge for the current day and, more importantly, for the future.

Click here to access the full Q&A guide.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.