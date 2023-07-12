In recent months, we have written quite a bit on the continuing trend to restrict employee non-compete agreements. For example, last month we reported on New York's sweeping ban on non-competes, which was passed by the state legislature and is headed toward Governor Hochul's desk. And in January, we described the Federal Trade Commission's proposed regulation that, if adopted, would effectively ban employee non-competes throughout the nation.

These measures follow on the heels of a number of states imposing significant barriers to the use of non-competes. As the trend continues, employers in locations where such restrictive covenants are prohibited or limited may be tempted to ask, "why not have employees sign non-competes anyway? Worst comes to worst, the document is unenforceable, but we may as well try."

Actually, in a number of states, the consequences for imposing prohibited non-compete obligations on employees goes beyond mere unenforceability. Employers should be aware of which states go the additional step of imposing civil (and sometimes even criminal) penalties for improperly requiring employees to sign non-compete agreements.

Currently, nine states — California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Nevada, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin — and Washington, D.C., impose such penalties.

Employers expecting to enter non-compete agreements with employees in the above-listed states should work with counsel to make sure their agreements comply with state-specific requirements. This is a rapidly evolving area of non-compete law as more state legislatures (and the federal government) consider bans and/or limits on employee-based non-compete agreements. It is anticipated that other states may adopt similar penalties in the near future. We will continue to monitor and report on developments in this area of the law.

This article was prepared with the assistance of 2023 summer associate Kitty Young.

