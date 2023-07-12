On this episode of Coffee Talk With Benefits, Richard and Sarah venture out of the office as part of an Employee Benefits retreat and engage in brief discussions with their colleagues, Diane Dygert, Caroline Pieper, Alisha Sullivan, Ben Conley, Jen Kraft, Sam Schwartz-Fenwick, and Ada Dolph covering a range of interesting topics. Join us as we discuss what it means to be a "slob" in the ERISA world, the gag rule and what are NOT fiduciary best practices, among other things. Grab your cup of coffee and tune in for a lively episode.

